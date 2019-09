Not only did Liv stand up to her dad, but she went to ask Fitz for permission. Fitz summed it up perfectly: "You came by to tell me your ex-boyfriend is going to be on my ex-wife's ticket." Yes, she did. Fitz not only agreed, but had a moment where he realized something we all realized about him seasons ago — he doesn't listen or think about other people. After five seasons, we finally have some character development. So much so that he told Liv, "I support your choice." He supports her in picking Jake as VP and in having an abortion. This TV abortion has continued to be handled respectfully and in a non-dramatic fashion.