Mindy Kaling's Heartwarming & Heartwrenching Mother's Day Post

While many people post pictures of themselves and their mothers or grandmothers on Mother's Day, this photo of Snoopy on Mindy Kaling's Instagram is getting a lot of attention — for an amazing, inspiring reason. Sorry in advance for the waterworks after you read this post.



The actress lost her mother to pancreatic cancer in January of 2012, and she used Mother's Day to reach out to her fans and start an open conversation with other women who have also lost their mothers.



Kaling wrote, "For those of us who miss our moms, or who miss your kids, Mother's Day can be really tough. To all of you in that boat, I send my fiercest hug and love. What was your mom like? What was your kid like? I wanna know! I'll respond throughout the day. My mom was the most hard-working doctor and glamorous person. She always dressed up, even when she had to leave in the middle of the night to deliver babies. When I saw her I felt so lucky. Also, she was hilarious."



Like mother, like daughter.



After reading the responses, Kaling added, "EDITED TO ADD: Hey these comments are the best! So many to respond to! I'm so lucky and please know I'm reading them all!"