We're not sure if it would rock or suck to have a famous sibling. On one hand, you probably get to share some of the perks of celebrity life — tagging along to cool parties, snagging front seats at Hollywood premieres, enjoying free shit, and brushing shoulders with stars. Plus, for the most part, you don't have to deal with the bullshit your famous bro or sis does — paparazzi-stalking, way-too-personal interviews, and not being able to go out in public without being recognized.