We're not sure if it would rock or suck to have a famous sibling. On one hand, you probably get to share some of the perks of celebrity life — tagging along to cool parties, snagging front seats at Hollywood premieres, enjoying free shit, and brushing shoulders with stars. Plus, for the most part, you don't have to deal with the bullshit your famous bro or sis does — paparazzi-stalking, way-too-personal interviews, and not being able to go out in public without being recognized.
But, on the other hand, it might be hard to accept that you're the nonfamous one. You probably don't take home multimillion-dollar paychecks on the regular, and nobody ever gives a shit about what designer you're wearing or where you're dining al fresco. And you'll always be "so-and-so's brother/sister," when all you want to do is make your own name.
But you know what's crazier than the fact that a lot of celebrities have at least one nonfamous sibling? The reality that more often than not, they look nothing alike. Nothing! So we put together a fun little quiz for you to see if you can guess who the famous sibling is. Here are 26 people who happen to have super-famous brothers and sisters. Good luck!