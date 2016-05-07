Story from Celebrity Style

Johnny Weir & Tara Lipinski Won Derby Day Fashion

Sara Murphy
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are many things: Olympic figure skaters, NBC Sports correspondents, and perhaps most importantly, lovers of the kind of amazingly over-the-top fashion that you have to see to believe. Thankfully, the duo's appearance at today's 142nd Kentucky Derby is no exception.

Lipinski, who we will forever love for dubbing herself and Weir "a pair of prancing ponies," does Derby Day in a Mark Zunino dress and red Christine A. Moore Millinery hat.

Clad in a simultaneously fitted and flowing head-to-toe white suit of sorts, Weir wore a feather crown topped with a bright-pink braid designed by Kerin Rose Gold. Gold, who styled Weir for the Derby as Pegasus in 2014 and a garland of roses in 2015, joyously calls Weir "My Little Pony!" on Twitter and calls the feather crown a nod to the upcoming Olympics.
But in case the hat isn't enough, the former figure skater and current lifestyle reporter is also sporting a horse-shaped, hashtag-controlled brooch, designed by Viget. The pin is synced to the use of the #WatchMeNeighNeigh hashtag on Twitter; the more this hashtag is used, the more the horse attached to his collar will light up and gallop in response, going so far as to even changes color as it picks up speed (and Twitter mentions, naturally).

Clearly, the real race is taking place on Weir's lapel. Neigh.
