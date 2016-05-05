Ariel Winter is no stranger to body positivity. The 18-year-old often speaks out against slut-shaming and judging women based on their looks. Winter recently shut down internet bullies after uploading pictures of herself in a bikini, proving she takes no shit from haters.
Now Winter is challenging more than her anonymous Instagram trolls. It seems that she is calling out another actress — Chloë Grace Moretz, also 18.
Moretz is on the cover of Glamour's June issue, and in the interview she talks about her experience feuding with Kim Kardashian over the nude picture Kardashian posted online. In her conversation with the mag, Moretz stood her ground for the most part, saying that Kardashian's picture was not linked to body confidence but was instead taken in a voyeuristic light, which is why Moretz felt the need to publicly criticize it.
The actress also says that she doesn't think girls should see images like that and think of them as aspirational.
Today, Winter seems to have posted a response to Moretz's interview. She isn't calling Moretz out by name, but it's pretty easy to draw that conclusion.
It seems Winter is upset that Moretz is still defending her initial criticism of Kardashian's post. Winter was one of the first to defend the picture, and received a bouquet of flowers from Kardashian as a thank you for her support.
The whole argument about whether or not a bikini picture or a naked selfie is empowering or degrading is a fruitless one. There is no right answer. Instead, it would be refreshing not to see two young and influential actresses throwing shade at each other in front of their millions of followers.
Because — plot twist — Kardashian posts provocative photos regardless of how any of us feel about them.
