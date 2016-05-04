Ashley Olsen isn’t one to be kept in the shadows. Not even the shadows of her twin sister’s bowls-full-of-cigarettes wedding. Now the other Olsen is taking her and her sister’s success at The Row and some of that Full House money and buying a great big apartment.
Olsen entered into a contract to buy a 3,000-square-foot, floor-through unit at 37 East 12th Street in Greenwich Village for $7.3 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Her new building was built in 1898 and used to play host to an art gallery. But Edward Minskoff bought the eight-story edifice for $26.6 million and turned it into a monument to privacy and luxury.
Her two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms features a private elevator and views from both the north and south sides of the building. There’s marble everywhere, the plan is open without being overwhelmingly so, and the appliances redefine the top of the line.
This is the sort of house that would never seem full, no matter how hard Netflix tried. The photos reveal a light-drenched space that looks more like something belonging to a fashion impresario than an ex-child-star. Luckily, Olsen is both.
Click ahead to check it out.
Want More R29 Home?
Here's The $30 Million Apartment The CEO Of J.Crew Calls Home
Peek Inside Scott Disick's Mansion Fit For A "Lonely Lord"
Chrissy Teigen's Life Costs HOW MUCH?!
Olsen entered into a contract to buy a 3,000-square-foot, floor-through unit at 37 East 12th Street in Greenwich Village for $7.3 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Her new building was built in 1898 and used to play host to an art gallery. But Edward Minskoff bought the eight-story edifice for $26.6 million and turned it into a monument to privacy and luxury.
Her two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms features a private elevator and views from both the north and south sides of the building. There’s marble everywhere, the plan is open without being overwhelmingly so, and the appliances redefine the top of the line.
This is the sort of house that would never seem full, no matter how hard Netflix tried. The photos reveal a light-drenched space that looks more like something belonging to a fashion impresario than an ex-child-star. Luckily, Olsen is both.
Click ahead to check it out.
Want More R29 Home?
Here's The $30 Million Apartment The CEO Of J.Crew Calls Home
Peek Inside Scott Disick's Mansion Fit For A "Lonely Lord"
Chrissy Teigen's Life Costs HOW MUCH?!