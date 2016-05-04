J.Crew has become a go-to shopping spot for fashionistas and prepsters alike, and the store's CEO, Mickey Drexler, has a lot to do with that. So, what does being at the helm of one of America's favorite stores gets you?
Well, for starters, it can get you a one-of-a-kind house right in the heart of Tribeca. The Wall Street Journal reports that Drexler is listing the house, a former coffee plant, for sale. While it didn't come cheap (Drexler bought it for $5.5 million in 2008), he's selling it at a steep markup. The listing price is a whopping $29.95 million after Drexler's extensive renovations.
The house was converted into a single-family residency, with many of the industrial elements cleverly incorporated into the overhaul. And like J.Crew, the home incorporates classic American style with a modern twist.
Not included in the listing pictures? Some of the house's most luxe offerings, like a basement sauna and rooftop terrace with views of the Hudson River. But we do get a glimpse into the home's stunning interiors, which include several giant bedrooms, an elevator, and Mad Men-esque decorating that would go well with any J.Crew outfit.
So, why is Drexler leaving? According to his real estate agent, he spends most of his time at his Upper East Side residence. Considering what this house looks like, the other place must be pretty great — click through to see what we mean.
