Pros Weigh In On This Viral Lipstick Post

“This is a condition called angioedema, which occurs soon after exposure to certain ingredients. It’s accompanied by severe lower-lip swelling and often, by difficulty breathing and swallowing,” she says. According to Graf, causes for the condition vary, though lipstick is an included culprit. “It is difficult to pin down without a work-up by a physician. However, if or when this type of reaction happens, it is essential to go to an emergency room to treat the immediate problem of swelling,” she says.



How can this happen with something as seemingly innocuous as lipstick? What can we do to prevent a similar reaction? “There are so many ingredients including multiple dyes, preservatives, fragrances, as well as other potential allergens [in beauty products], that one must be careful,” notes Graf.



If you feel like you might be at risk, "Seek a work-up by an allergist to [find out] which potential ingredients are ‘red flags’ and must be avoided at all costs,” Graf advises, noting that blood tests performed by immunologists can also help identify other products or ingredients to avoid, as well as indicate possible treatments if you are exposed.

