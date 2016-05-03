Naomi Campbell's Met Gala Throwback Reminds Us Of A Simpler Time

Last night’s Met Gala felt a bit like the Meme Gala. Beyoncé made another salvo in her ongoing campaign to trick people into thinking her marriage is in trouble. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid came as robots. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry literally wore Tamagotchis for fashion.
It was all so very.
So when we saw the image Naomi Campbell posted to her Instagram (below), we got a little wistful for the (relatively staid in comparison) 1990s. It shows Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Kate Moss smiling at the Met Gala looking like Donald Trump is famous only for his success at real estate.
Seriously, it’s refreshing to see a group of celebrities who don’t also look like their next stop is the opening ceremony for The Hunger Games. Normally, nostalgia is a big trap designed to trick you into forgetting that things have to occasionally become new, but this looks really nice.
We wonder what the theme was. Probably just, you know...fashion?
