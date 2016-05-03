This Is The Plug Every Lazy Girl Needs

In the future, maybe our gadgets will automagically connect to the internet, which will be free and ubiquitous, and never, ever slow. Unfortunately, the present isn't so simple. There are Wi-Fi networks and passwords, and worst of all, routers to deal with.
If you have internet at home, you have a router. And if you've ever had a power outage, or some other sort of internet snafu, you've had to walk over and restart it so you could go back to streaming Game of Thrones again. But, as modern technology continues to solve our decidedly first world problems, this annoyance will become a thing of the past thanks to the ResetPlug.
To use it, plug your Wi-Fi router, modem, or both, into the ResetPlug, which monitors your home internet connection. If something goes awry, it automatically cycles the router (that is, turns it off and on again) until the internet is back to normal. No app needed — it's literally plug-and-play.
This sort of luxury doesn't come cheap — it'll cost you $60. But if your home network is regularly problematic, a plug like this could definitely earn its price tag by reducing your stress — and your partner's cries of "Have you tried turning it off and on again?"
