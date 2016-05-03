Story from Pop Culture

James Franco Posts Emotional Tribute After Grandma's Death

Erin Donnelly
Anyone following James Franco on Instagram has no doubt noticed a more somber tone lately. The actor is mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, Mitzie Vern, and has been posting tributes to her on social media. Now would be a good time to grab a tissue.

According to Cleveland publication CleveScene, Vern, an art gallerist, died on Sunday, May 1. She was one month shy of her 94th birthday.

Franco had shared a photo of himself with Vern in the days before her death.

"Most people think they have the best grandmother, but I do," he wrote. "She lived an incredible life. She's still with us, but it's hard to watch people get older."

He confirmed news of her death with another emotional photo.

She had a great life. Mitzie Vern, Grandma. Just the best. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on

