James Franco Posts Emotional Tribute After Grandma's Death

Anyone following James Franco on Instagram has no doubt noticed a more somber tone lately. The actor is mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, Mitzie Vern, and has been posting tributes to her on social media. Now would be a good time to grab a tissue.According to Cleveland publication CleveScene , Vern, an art gallerist, died on Sunday, May 1. She was one month shy of her 94th birthday.Franco had shared a photo of himself with Vern in the days before her death."Most people think they have the best grandmother, but I do," he wrote. "She lived an incredible life. She's still with us, but it's hard to watch people get older."