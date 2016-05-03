Zendaya Is Almost Unrecognizable At The Met Gala

Despite being only 19, Zendaya's already established herself as a beauty renegade. For starters: She frequently does her own makeup for the red carpet (which is basically unheard of) and she's a huge fan of changing up her 'do with wigs.
Naturally, we were dying to see her look for tonight's Met Gala in New York, but then we couldn't find her. While we are used to seeing Zendaya in varied looks, tonight's left her almost unrecognizable.
Sporting a smoky eye, tons of cheek contour, and a glossy lip, she totally transformed for the evening — and we haven't even gotten to the hair yet.
Her sleek bowl cut — which is surely a wig — is giving us serious Peggy Moffitt vibes. Translation: We love it. Further proof that Zendaya can do no wrong. Oh, and that wigs really are back in a big, big way.
What do you think?
