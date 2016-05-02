While the museum focuses solely on techniques like leatherwork, pleating, and embroidery that span centuries (at the omission of newer fashion categories like wearables, light technology, and performance materials — and indie designers who are pioneers in the space like Chromat and Anrealage), the exhibit provides plenty of opportunities for you to go slack-jawed at the workmanship, via both man and machine, that go into a single garment. The fashion is incredible to see up close, but it's the accompanying video that's shown alongside each look that really turns this exhibit into something that'll give your brain fireworks. From a dress whose rubber spikes were shaped by magnets to the mesmerizing process by which the world's most famous pleats are created, these are man-meets-machine making-of videos that need to be seen.