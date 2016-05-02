When asked about it on the Today show this morning, Darden didn't offer much clarity. "Well, I'll tell you what. I'll wait until Marcia is sitting next to me to talk about it in greater detail," he said. He added that the rumors may be fueled by wishful thinking. "People want that, people want a happy ending to what was otherwise a terrible ending, a terrible story." Darden also pointed out that the ramifications of confirming such a rumor would be harmful. "Look at it from my position as a lawyer and people looking back on the trial. If I were to say I had a relationship with Marcia Clark, people would say we lost the case because we were more interested in intimacy than the law or the facts."