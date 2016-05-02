Chris Darden is staying mum about the rumored romance between him and his co-prosecutor on the O.J. Simpson case, Marcia Clark. Speculation that the pair were romantically involved during the trial resurfaced in recent months, as audiences pondered the accuracy of the onscreen depiction (by Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown) of their close relationship on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. But both Clark and Darden have elected to forgo any comment on the subject.
When asked about it on the Today show this morning, Darden didn't offer much clarity. "Well, I'll tell you what. I'll wait until Marcia is sitting next to me to talk about it in greater detail," he said. He added that the rumors may be fueled by wishful thinking. "People want that, people want a happy ending to what was otherwise a terrible ending, a terrible story." Darden also pointed out that the ramifications of confirming such a rumor would be harmful. "Look at it from my position as a lawyer and people looking back on the trial. If I were to say I had a relationship with Marcia Clark, people would say we lost the case because we were more interested in intimacy than the law or the facts."
Advertisement
Back in March, Clark dealt Vulture a similar rebuff. "I'm not going to answer because we both decided we just didn't want to give that subject any traction," she said. "And if we say one way or another it goes off to the races. So I'm going to continue on a long tradition of 'no comment' regarding our relationship." That whole no-comment-equals-no-traction plan? Evidently it ain't working, guys.
Watch the full interview to hear Darden's take on the revived interest in the trial 20 years later, that damned glove, and whether he regrets taking the case in the first place.
Advertisement