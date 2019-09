But DeGeneres pressed on, "You didn't feel that?""No, I did not," Clark said. "We were really partners. We were trench mates. He wasn’t my second chair."Clark explained that a prosecution team often takes on a hierarchy, with a senior prosecutor and a junior one. But with Darden, she felt like they were truly working together. "We were co-counsel, and he was my partner, and it was really — I can’t tell you how important it was to have him there," Clark said, before telling the host, "You’re smiling."Yes, DeGeneres certainly was, and she was brave enough to cross-examine the lawyer about her former partner, even being as bold to ask her if she ever made out with Darden. "We danced," Clark said laughing, before adding, "We did take a trip to the Bay Area."The trip and the dance were both re-created in the most recent episode of the series, which also showed the two nearly sharing a kiss. They didn't go through with it on screen, but what DeGeneres and, let's be honest, all of us want to know is if the show got it wrong."So, you made out?"DeGeneres asked Clark multiple times, only to have her plead the fifth.The world may never know the status of her relationship with Darden, but Clark did admit early on in the interview that the show has gotten many things right.Do with that information what you will, or you know, just keep shipping the two in your dreams.