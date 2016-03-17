For anyone who's been watching The People v. O.J. Simpson on FX, the chemistry between Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden is palpable. So much so that many are wondering what the real-life relationship was like between the two prosecutors all those years ago. Unfortunately for curious minds, the real Marcia Clark is not one to kiss and tell.
When Clark sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, the attorney turned author was evasive when it came to Darden. The daytime host noted that it seemed like Darden was in love with Clark. Her guest responded with a chuckle, "It didn't seem that way to me."
But DeGeneres pressed on, "You didn't feel that?"
"No, I did not," Clark said. "We were really partners. We were trench mates. He wasn’t my second chair."
Clark explained that a prosecution team often takes on a hierarchy, with a senior prosecutor and a junior one. But with Darden, she felt like they were truly working together. "We were co-counsel, and he was my partner, and it was really — I can’t tell you how important it was to have him there," Clark said, before telling the host, "You’re smiling."
Yes, DeGeneres certainly was, and she was brave enough to cross-examine the lawyer about her former partner, even being as bold to ask her if she ever made out with Darden. "We danced," Clark said laughing, before adding, "We did take a trip to the Bay Area."
The trip and the dance were both re-created in the most recent episode of the series, which also showed the two nearly sharing a kiss. They didn't go through with it on screen, but what DeGeneres and, let's be honest, all of us want to know is if the show got it wrong.
"So, you made out?" DeGeneres asked Clark multiple times, only to have her plead the fifth.
The world may never know the status of her relationship with Darden, but Clark did admit early on in the interview that the show has gotten many things right.
Do with that information what you will, or you know, just keep shipping the two in your dreams.
