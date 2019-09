Katy Perry Talks Acne, Tumblr & Her New Makeup Line

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Katy Perry can seriously hang. Although until yesterday, this was nothing more than a theory. But last night, I got to spend time with the singer and witness her animated personality in the flesh. And guess what? I was totally right.Perry invited me and a handful of other editors to celebrate the launch of her first collection of makeup with CoverGirl — a brand she has been the face of for years. The line, out this month, includes 11 demi-matte lipsticks and a blue mascara that the pop star helped formulate, name, and design.During our round table-style discussion, Perry (aptly sporting a dramatic blue cat-eye) shared her thoughts on growing up as a born-again Christian, Coachella beauty, and the makeup trick she learned from Madonna, all while proving to be incredibly — for lack of a better word — chill."I think it's about what [my] mom had in her purse. My mom was very strange. I grew up in a very sheltered household — born-again Christians, speaking tongues, part of that cult. No offense if anyone's still in it! I wasn't allowed to wear thongs, but I was allowed to wear lipstick. [My mom] called it rouge; she still does. It was nice-smelling, perfumed lipstick. Smells are important.""That would be the one I called Kitty Purry , after my cat. They're all kind of cat-related — sorry if you're allergic. Kitty Purry is something I'd wear all the time, from day to night... But I love all of them. I love that there's a black lipstick on the market, or there's a powdery purple, or a blue mascara that's $6.99. You can experiment, and you don't have to buy the blue mascara that's $25, $35, or $45 — we all know which ones they are.""I always keep my eyes close to what's going on in youth culture, especially through Tumblr. It's my main source, because all the other social networks are a little narcissistic and Tumblr is just about sharing art with no negativity. I'm highly involved with anything I do. We worked on this for over a year. I begged them for this soft-touch [finish], I knew I wanted this Tumblr font, and the cat ears and names. As for the formula, I didn't want it to be just matte. Sometimes you wear [matte lipstick] that makes you look like you've been to both weekends of Coachella and you haven't had any water. I didn't want that, so that's why it's demi-matte. So this is the launch, but there will be more in the future. We're already working on spring 2017!"