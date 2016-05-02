On this 18th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling is apologizing for killing off a character whom she knows you loved.
This should sound like déjà vu to many fans, who will remember that last year on this same day, Rowling apologized for killing off Fred Weasley.
"Today I would just like to say," Rowling tweeted. "I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire*"
Rowling said she started with Fred because his death was "the worst for her," but promised there would be more apologies. Rowling continued her tradition of remembering fallen characters this year by paying her respects to Remus Lupin.
"Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death," Rowling wrote on Twitter. "This year: Remus Lupin."
In her eulogy, Rowling explained, "In the interests of total honesty I'd also like to confess that I didn't decide to kill Lupin until I wrote Order of the Phoenix."
Rowling tweeted that Ron's father, Arthur Weasley lived, "so Lupin had to die." But that doesn't mean it was an easy decision for her to make.
"I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it," she explained. "The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy."
Harry Potter fans will remember that Teddy was Remus' son with Tonks, who would also lose her life in the battle.
While it seems like Rowling will have to apologize for Tonks' death next year, for now, we say RIP to Remus Lupin. He fought the good fight.
