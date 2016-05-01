Taylor Swift Goes Goth In A Lace Jumpsuit

Once upon a time, you thought you knew Taylor Swift's style. She used to be quite devoted to classic Americana, transitioning into girly glitz for concerts and red carpets. High-waisted shorts and skirts that flip out just so. Flawless cat-eye makeup no one can replicate. Over the past year, however, she's been transitioning out of her traditional looks. That old Swift was definitely not the Taylor strutting through New York City in a see-through black lace jumpsuit from Haney on Saturday night.
It seems Swift has been out to prove just how unpredictable she can be — and we may have Anna Wintour to thank for it. As People StyleWatch pointed out, the Vogue editor described to Today how Swift was styled for her cover story in the magazine: "[W]e very much wanted to give Taylor a new look, make her into a sort of a rock-'n'-roll chick," she said of the singer last month. It makes sense that the weekend before the Met Gala, which Swift co-chairs this year with Wintour, she's really embracing that new look IRL.
The all-black ensemble, which she reportedly wore for a night at Up and Down Club with model pal Martha Hunt, certainly goes well with her bleached-blonde bob. It may be hard to get used to Swift without her signature eye makeup and red lip, but we'll probably survive.
