We are super excited for GOT season 6! We will be posting fan art while we wait patiently till April 24th. We are also celebrating #juniorkittylemay 18th birthday, so all the characters are painted as cats. 😹😹😹 The first one is Jon Snow kitty with baby Ghost. #griz #grizandnorm #kittycatclub #jonsnow #ghost #gameofthrones #catofthrones #fanart #characterdesign

A photo posted by Griz and Norm Lemay (@grizandnorm) on Apr 13, 2016 at 11:22pm PDT