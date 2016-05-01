Two of the cat characters, "Jon Snow kitty" and "baby Ghost," first graced the animators' shared Instagram two weeks ago, as they awaited the show's season 6 premiere. The post explained that the fanart they were about to roll out was a celebration of both the show and their beloved cat's birthday.
We are super excited for GOT season 6! We will be posting fan art while we wait patiently till April 24th. We are also celebrating #juniorkittylemay 18th birthday, so all the characters are painted as cats. The first one is Jon Snow kitty with baby Ghost.
Since then, they've delighted us with several other varieties of GOT cat fanart, including this picture of Brienne and Podrick looking a bit too adorable to be at all threatening.
And in case you were curious about their process, they shared a video explaining how they painted "Arya kitty."
Happy late Tuesday! Today's tip is "paint what makes you happy!" For me, fan art is part of my hobby. I'm super excited for GOT season 6. I've been rewatching past seasons episodes and reading online as much GOT theories and re-listening to the audibook while I'm working. I'm obsessed!!!! So while I'm waiting patiently, I'm painting some of the characters that I'm really looking forward to watch this season. Also, as part of Tuesday tips, I'm showing you my process painting of my season 6 Arya kitty. I start with simple shape; then I paint -- back to front, general to detail.
The Instagram posts also provide Griz and Norm's commentary on the show and predictions for the upcoming season.
If you can't get enough of the couple's artistic style, you'll also probably love their designer Disney shoes and Star Wars cats. There truly is nothing that can't be made cuter with the addition with a few felines.