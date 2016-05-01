Story from Pop Culture

This Cat-Themed Game Of Thrones Art Is Purr-fect

Suzannah Weiss
If you're a cat lover and a Game of Thrones fan, your dream just came true. In a new series of paintings by Disney animators Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay and Normand Lemay, felines star in some of GOT's most iconic scenes.

Two of the cat characters, "Jon Snow kitty" and "baby Ghost," first graced the animators' shared Instagram two weeks ago, as they awaited the show's season 6 premiere. The post explained that the fanart they were about to roll out was a celebration of both the show and their beloved cat's birthday.

Since then, they've delighted us with several other varieties of GOT cat fanart, including this picture of Brienne and Podrick looking a bit too adorable to be at all threatening.
Advertisement

And in case you were curious about their process, they shared a video explaining how they painted "Arya kitty."

The Instagram posts also provide Griz and Norm's commentary on the show and predictions for the upcoming season.

If you can't get enough of the couple's artistic style, you'll also probably love their designer Disney shoes and Star Wars cats. There truly is nothing that can't be made cuter with the addition with a few felines.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture