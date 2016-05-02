If you've ever stepped foot in a crystal shop, you know the kitschy, hippie-meets-Spencer Pratt vibes you'll likely encounter — the world of products with "healing properties" can feel intimidating and off-putting (see: here and here).
But, what if crystals were branded as less of an exclusive good and more as a cool-kid fashion must-have? That's exactly what L.A.-based couple Remington Guest and Heather Haber are aiming to do with their new venture, Advisory Board Crystals, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that offers a variety of decorative and scientific crystals and limited-edition T-shirts.
To combine the world of the metaphysical with style, crystals will be curated by "season," complete with a mood board and soundboard to clearly convey the intention and theme of each collection. And, with every new launch, the customers will receive an "invite" with an access code for the site. If exclusivity and the idea of limited quantities are two factors that can make a fashion brand an It fashion brand, Advisory Board seems to be on the right track.
But, what if crystals were branded as less of an exclusive good and more as a cool-kid fashion must-have? That's exactly what L.A.-based couple Remington Guest and Heather Haber are aiming to do with their new venture, Advisory Board Crystals, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that offers a variety of decorative and scientific crystals and limited-edition T-shirts.
To combine the world of the metaphysical with style, crystals will be curated by "season," complete with a mood board and soundboard to clearly convey the intention and theme of each collection. And, with every new launch, the customers will receive an "invite" with an access code for the site. If exclusivity and the idea of limited quantities are two factors that can make a fashion brand an It fashion brand, Advisory Board seems to be on the right track.
The brand's first offering, titled "What Took You So Long?," includes hand-picked moonstone, labradorite, pyrite, rose quartz, and chrysocolla, which you can buy individually for $4 to $15, or $42 for the whole set (which comes in Insta-worthy vacuum-sealed plastic with an explanation of the powers of each stone). Then, there's a section of "art" pieces comprised of larger, more decorative stones that range from $20 to $1,500.
As for the inaugural tee? Well, it's hand-dyed and includes a phone number you can call to be advised on just about any subject matter relating to your life. Yes, please! Plus, the brand has plans to collaborate with other labels, designers, and creatives from Dover Street Market to Corso Como in the future. Our expectations are high.
With Haber's background in fashion design and Guest's branding and digital marketing experience, the couple may have just enough tools and industry connections to take crystals mainstream (or, to a niche crowd of stylish spirituals, at the very least). Can this more conversational (but still curated and exclusive) approach to "magical" stones really catch on?
To check it out for yourself, use the code "IWASLOOKINGFORYOU" on the brand's website, and let us know in the comments below if you're sold on this rock-solid concept.
As for the inaugural tee? Well, it's hand-dyed and includes a phone number you can call to be advised on just about any subject matter relating to your life. Yes, please! Plus, the brand has plans to collaborate with other labels, designers, and creatives from Dover Street Market to Corso Como in the future. Our expectations are high.
With Haber's background in fashion design and Guest's branding and digital marketing experience, the couple may have just enough tools and industry connections to take crystals mainstream (or, to a niche crowd of stylish spirituals, at the very least). Can this more conversational (but still curated and exclusive) approach to "magical" stones really catch on?
To check it out for yourself, use the code "IWASLOOKINGFORYOU" on the brand's website, and let us know in the comments below if you're sold on this rock-solid concept.
Advertisement