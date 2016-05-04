When you think of horse racing, the Triple Crown races and Kentucky Derby hats might be the first things that come to mind. But there's one aspect of horse racing that's often not discussed: gender inequality among trainers and jockeys. This is just what inspired photographer Nathan Perkel to capture a photo series about Maria Remedio, a female jockey who's bucking the norms.
Remedio, who's been competing since 2004, has raced at a number of tracks, including Philadelphia Park, Delaware Park, Laurel, Pimlico, Aqueduct, Hoosier, Penn National, Monmouth, Atlantic City, and Thistle Downs, as well as at a racetrack in Jamaica. She marked her 500th win at Parx Racing in Bensalem, PA.
"Female jockeys are greatly unrepresented. They make up less than 10% of the male-dominated sport," Perkel told Refinery29.
Perkel found Remedio through Chris Forbes, a security employee at Parx Racing, and the owner of fan site, FemaleJockeys.com. After Forbes introduced the pair, Perkel went to the Parx Racing track in 2012 to photograph Remedio at the track and at her home.

