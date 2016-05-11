17 Weird-But-True Things Celebs Love

We all have our vices. Our bizarre quirks. Our random hobbies. Maybe you like strange food combinations, or have a favorite obscure TV show, or just randomly love soap. Whatever the case, just know that you are in good company.
Very good company.
We tracked down the 17 weirdest celebrity obsessions and they're as funny as they are surprising. You'll never guess which star can solve a Rubik's cube in record time, or who claims that they own 42 cats. It just goes to show, as the cliché statement goes, celebrities are just like us.
So the next time you want to bring your own hot sauce in your purse to spice up your quinoa bowl, or change the channel to watch Antiques Roadshow, you can do it with pride.
Let that freak flag fly. Click ahead, you're not alone.
