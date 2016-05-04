Adele, you fun-loving British songstress, you.
The singer turns 28 years old on May 5, and we are so grateful for every moment the (mostly) private singer has shared with her eager fans.
Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, the singer has been in the music industry for nearly a decade now. She first started by uploading demos, one of them being "Hometown Glory," to MySpace in 2004. At the time, she was attending London's BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. Two years later, she was discovered and signed by XL Recordings in London. That led to her first album in 2008, 19. Then came her breakout album 21 in 2011, which garnered her six Grammys. Last year, Adele released 25, which gave us "Hello" and all the wonderful spoofs that came with it.
Her popularity has only increased over the years — and so has her delightful ability to make us laugh out loud.
The songwriter has come a long way since her first grainy cellphone videos appeared online. She now has a 3-year-old son, Angelo, who is the spitting image of Adele according to the singer's own baby pictures. She's in a great long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, a man she just can't stop raving about. And we don't want her to.
She's never not charming. Never not cursing. Never not perfectly Adele. So, in honor of the powerhouse's 28th birthday, here are her 28 most brilliantly candid moments.
The singer turns 28 years old on May 5, and we are so grateful for every moment the (mostly) private singer has shared with her eager fans.
Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, the singer has been in the music industry for nearly a decade now. She first started by uploading demos, one of them being "Hometown Glory," to MySpace in 2004. At the time, she was attending London's BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. Two years later, she was discovered and signed by XL Recordings in London. That led to her first album in 2008, 19. Then came her breakout album 21 in 2011, which garnered her six Grammys. Last year, Adele released 25, which gave us "Hello" and all the wonderful spoofs that came with it.
Her popularity has only increased over the years — and so has her delightful ability to make us laugh out loud.
The songwriter has come a long way since her first grainy cellphone videos appeared online. She now has a 3-year-old son, Angelo, who is the spitting image of Adele according to the singer's own baby pictures. She's in a great long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, a man she just can't stop raving about. And we don't want her to.
She's never not charming. Never not cursing. Never not perfectly Adele. So, in honor of the powerhouse's 28th birthday, here are her 28 most brilliantly candid moments.