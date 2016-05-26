Welcome to Naked Truths, a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence, while they remove their makeup.
You miss out on the clique scene when you move around a lot as a kid. Beauty YouTuber Brittany Balyn grew up moving from school to school, and she came away with a signature look that's truly all her own.
Of course, she wasn't always this on top of her beauty game. In high school, Balyn would smudge black eyeliner under her eyes to look tough — a look that didn't always go over well with her peers. Balyn didn't care, though. She created her YouTube channel so that she could build a community of people that she could relate to. And she's definitely found her clique.
Watch as Balyn encourages you to be different and to put things together that don't make sense, if that's what you want to do. Her advice? People will love what you love. Period.
