Vogue shared a video of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner talking goals. Kim tells her little sister that she wants to use the annual Met Ball, the mega-fashion event happening on Monday, May 2, as her target for hitting her goal weight.
"I have been so good on my diet this entire New York trip," Kim tells her sister. "My goal is the Met Ball to be at my goal weight."
Losing weight is only one of Kim's #goals in the video. She asks Kendall who she's going with, which means which designer is she wearing and accompanying to the party. "Not sure yet. I have options," is all we get out of Kendall. But Kim has big plans.
"I feel like we should just all go together and all wear the same designer," she says. "And just have our looks be the family Christmas card."
The Kardashian family Christmas card is legendary. Having a family portrait done in matching looks on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC could be epic.
Kim and Kendall share a laugh about Kim's husband, who apparently had some goals of his own. "Kanye used to photoshop himself into our Christmas cards," Kim says.
"Or draw stick figures," adds Kendall.
The Kardashians will definitely have plenty of photos to choose from on the famous steps!
