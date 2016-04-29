What It's Really Like To Be Trolled By The Beyhive

"I found myself wondering what it would actually take for her to say something against this kind of behavior, for which the BeyHive has become notorious." Now, I can't imagine Bey getting in the middle of a random journalist's situation (which Manning clarifies he never expected). But what about Rachel Roy's daughter? Will the Beyhive madness ever reach a fever pitch, one at which Beyoncé feels it's her responsibility to tell them to stand down? They're not her people, they're not her responsibility, and she has never condoned that kind of behavior in any way. That being said, they believe they're being fiercely loyal fans by bullying innocent strangers under her banner. It's scary when people start attacking innocent teenagers. So we're torn. But I definitely don't expect Queen B to break her silence anytime soon.