What It's Really Like To Be Trolled By The Beyhive

In light of the online furor the Beyhive unleashed on Rachel Roy and her daughter Ava this week after the whole " Becky with the good hair " debacle, Manning wrote a piece for Cosmopolitan about his experience being trolled by the Beyhive last year. Manning is careful to point out he did not say anything derogatory or negative about Beyoncé. "All I had done was present side-by-side images of Beyoncé and J.Lo with dates to prove which of them appeared in the outfit first," he writes. Nonetheless, the Beyhive descended upon Manning's Instagram in a rage."Within hours of posting the original article to the site, my Twitter mentions were blowing up and there were bees all over my Instagram. At first, I took it in stride. Even when they wrote nasty things about my mother on Instagram, I brushed it of," he remembers.