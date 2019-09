The hunt for "Becky with with the good hair" is still on. Even though Rachel Roy has done everything she can to take herself out of the running , the Beyhive still has its stingers trained on the fashion designer — and now, on her daughter, too.Ava Dash — Roy's teenage daughter with ex-husband (and Jay Z's former business partner) Damon Dash — is getting trolled on Instagram by users who think her mother may have been involved in Beyoncé's marital scandal.The comment section of a photo Dash shared of herself and her mother a month ago lit up with posts from Instagram users, mostly with bee and lemon emoji — but also, much worse. "A whore and a whore in training," one particularly vitriolic user wrote; others left one word insults, including "thot" and "hoe."