The hunt for "Becky with with the good hair" is still on. Even though Rachel Roy has done everything she can to take herself out of the running, the Beyhive still has its stingers trained on the fashion designer — and now, on her daughter, too.
Ava Dash — Roy's teenage daughter with ex-husband (and Jay Z's former business partner) Damon Dash — is getting trolled on Instagram by users who think her mother may have been involved in Beyoncé's marital scandal.
The comment section of a photo Dash shared of herself and her mother a month ago lit up with posts from Instagram users, mostly with bee and lemon emoji — but also, much worse. "A whore and a whore in training," one particularly vitriolic user wrote; others left one word insults, including "thot" and "hoe."
In a more recent photo, Dash posed solo in exercise gear facing away from the camera, possibly out for a hike. But even without Roy in frame, the shot drew ire from Instagram users. Commenters bombarded the image with more bee and lemon emoji, and also called Dash a "whore," among other things. One user even sent her a message to relay to Roy: "Girl stop playin n tell yo bitch ass mama to unprivate her page," it read.
Whatever may or may not have happened between Rachel Roy and Jay Z, one thing is for sure: Ava Dash does not deserve to be on the receiving end of any of this. And we're pretty sure Beyoncé — who has her own daughter to think about — wouldn't want her fans lobbing any of this shade at a teen girl, either.
