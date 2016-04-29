7 New Wearables That Every 20-Something Needs

Wearable trackers and smartwatches have come a long way from their bulky, unattractive beginnings.



Tech companies have finally caught on to the fact that most people want something they can wear for a workout, work, and happy hour. The result: wearables that don't compromise on style, and still deliver in terms of capability.



Some of the most recent, including Misfit Ray and Ringly's bracelet, are beautiful showcases of subtle yet sleek ways to get the information you need on your wrist, instead of a smartphone screen.



It doesn't matter if you want a wearable you don't need to charge, a wearable with a screen (or without) to show your daily stats, or one that will look nice enough to wear to a wedding. There are now options for everyone.



Click through for the fashion-forward and functional wearables on our radar now. Some updates to your wish list may be in order.