Nothing is better than getting a new pet. Even when you're a pop star with millions of fans around the world, there's something special about having one furry little fan to curl up with you. That's why Demi Lovato added a new member to her family on Tuesday: Say hello to Demi's new cat. Her name is Hairy-ette. She is, incidentally, hairless.
A little weird looking? Yes. Super fucking cute? YES. I mean, those eyes. Those ears!
Hairy-ette — who appears to be a Sphinx cat — made her Snapchat debut in a series of pics with her new mama. Lovato is clearly thrilled to be a cat mom. Apparently, they're already gaga over each other.
The only problem? The singer appears to be quite allergic. (We're guessing that's why she went with a hairless breed, though evidently that didn't help.) In one snap, her face is visibly swollen. But how many fucks does Demi give? None.
Spoken like a true cat lady.
