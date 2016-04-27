The Kardashians seem like they live in an alternate universe at times — what with their flashy cars, glam squads, and mansions. And a person could easily assume that the famous fam is too busy running their beauty, fashion, and modeling empires to scroll through the hundreds of comments on their Instagram posts — but that person would be wrong.
One Instagram commenter learned this the hard way.
It all started, as most Kardashian stories do, with a picture of Kim in a nude body-con dress. Khloé uploaded the picture on her own Instagram, praising her sister for her "snap back" look.
Kim has been working out a lot recently, in addition to following a strict Atkins meal plan. She's been really committed to her workout regimens, and even shares them on Snapchat.
But one follower had a different view of what Kim was doing to her body. In the now-deleted comment, the private user accused Kim of getting a "tummy tuck" and "lipo" after giving birth to North West. And then, Kim responded — giving the troll her few minutes of fame before the comment was deleted.
Kim responded from her personal account, tagging the user by name, and wrote, "u miserable troll! I work my ass off and have been dieting for months! I have such pride in my post pregnancy weight loss game... 50 lbs as of today and 20 more to go! Just wait for my next nude shoot, you'll see no tummy tuck/lipo scars! Let's see your body hiding behind your private account!"
Did anyone else catch that "next nude shoot" tease? We guess she'll just be sipping her tea until then.
