Early in January, Emma Watson announced that she was embarking on an auspicious mission: to start (and stick to) a feminist book club.
For anyone already involved in an IRL book club, you knew Watson was taking on quite a challenge. (Finding an hour to get together with a group of women to talk about a book you may or may not have skimmed is almost as hard as filing freelancer taxes. Which is to say, almost impossible.)
But the actress and HeForShe activist is still on that book club train. And her new picks are excellent: two works by the brilliant Caitlin Moran, Moranifesto and How to Be a Woman.
If you're not already familiar with Moran, now's as good a time as any to get started. Her feminist philosophy is perhaps best summed up by this quote from How To Be a Woman: "I want a Zero Tolerance policy on All The Patriarchal Bullshit."
Would you, too, like to eradicate that nonsense? Then read the book — and count yourself officially in Watson's club. Bonus: Your new answer to anyone who asks what you're reading? You're in a book club with Emma Watson.
