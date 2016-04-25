Since the Saturday night premiere of Beyoncé's visual album, Lemonade, the internet has been buzzing with speculation about the meaning behind its emotional lyrics. And while there were plenty of stunning visuals to enjoy throughout the hour-long special, we found ourselves fixating on a pair of high-tech headphones the star dons in a quieter, solemnly reflective moment about forty minutes in.
Queen Bey sits on the floor, playing piano and singing "Sandcastles" into a mic with a pair of Prymas on her ears. You might not have heard of them before, but prepare for the retro-looking headphones to start selling out everywhere. Remember Rihanna's sold-out $9,000 Dolce & Gabbana headphones? In comparison, Prymas, which retail for $499 to $549, are a steal.
According to a Pryma spokesperson, Beyoncé chose to wear the Carbon Marsala pair after they were sent over to Jay Z's rep at his music publishing and entertainment company, Roc Nation.
Here's what you need to know before the buying craze begins: Prymas are touted as "the first and only 100% handmade in Italy line of headphones." Created by World of McIntosh, they have interchangeable pieces (you can buy additional leather straps for $89), and feature high-quality copper and stainless-steel buckles that reflect the leather handbags and belts that inspired them.
While the materials no doubt contribute to the high cost, the sound tech hidden within the design surely does, too. Sonus Faber, a company known for its stereos and sound systems, brings the beats to life.
Prymas are part of an increasingly fashion-forward headphone market that also includes pairs by Master & Dynamic and the more recognizable Beats by Dre. But if we wear Prymas, that automatically brings us one step closer to Bey, right?
