Here's How To Watch Beyoncé's Lemonade For Free This Weekend

Beyoncé’s Lemonade will surely be the televised music event of the year. The trailer had us going wild, but it also raised a serious question: Do we really have to sign up for HBO just to check out Beyoncé? That’s not even to mention Game of Thrones, Veep, Silicon Valley, or Jurassic World, all of which are also premiering on HBO this weekend.
But thanks to a partnership between HBO and Cinemax, you’ll be able to watch all that for free. Non-subscribers can watch both premium cable networks for free from Friday to Monday, but only on TV. You can also sign up for a month free trial of HBO Now, but that will cost you $15 per month if you forget to cancel it when your trial expires. Still, the best way to watch Beyoncé will be on your TV anyways, so free HBO it is.
Lemonade airs Saturday at 9 ET/6 PT. Start your countdown clocks.
But thanks to a partnership between HBO and Cinemax, you’ll be able to watch all that for free. Non-subscribers can watch both premium cable networks for free from Friday to Monday, but only on TV. You can also sign up for a month free trial of HBO Now, but that will cost you $15 per month if you forget to cancel it when your trial expires. Still, the best way to watch Beyoncé will be on your TV anyways, so free HBO it is.
Lemonade airs Saturday at 9 ET/6 PT. Start your countdown clocks.
Advertisement