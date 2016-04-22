Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Yet Another T-Shirt

Reformation isn't one of our go-to labels for its style merits alone; the brand has been legitimately eco-minded since its inception. It has struck that still-elusive balance between cool-girl status (when is a Reformation bodysuit or matching set not cropping up in our Instagram newsfeeds?) and going green. Of course, the two aren't mutually exclusive, but the combination is rare. While the label is committed to minimizing its environmental impact year-round, it's pulling off a couple tricks just for Earth Day. Our favorite is a duo of limited-edition shirt styles crafted from a blend of Tencel and linen — fabrics that treat the planet much more kindly than cotton does.
"So, cotton is not awesome. It's actually one of the worst textile crops on the environment," Reformation's founder, Yael Aflalo, told Refinery29. "It uses 11% of the world’s pesticides, 24% of the world’s insecticides, and is extremely water-intensive — yet it’s used in about two-thirds of all clothing." The brand's Earth Day launch offers up a welcome antidote, since the Tencel-linen blend "uses no pesticides or insecticides and way less water" than cotton, Aflalo says.
For example, the $48 "Leo" white tee (which has "Do it for Leo" embroidered on the chest — a reference to Leo DiCaprio's eco-friendly actions) uses six gallons of water during production instead of the 200 gallons of a typical tee. There's also a $128 "Fuck Cotton" collared shirt, available in pink or white; it sports the words "Fuck" and "Cotton" embroidered on the cuffs.
No need to toss all those beloved cotton tees, of course, but what's not to love about a more enlightened update to a classic?
