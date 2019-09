16 Unexpectedly Gorgeous Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week

If you thought all the Fashion Week fun ended in Paris , think again: A month after the fall '16 shows wrapped up across the pond, another round of catwalks kicked off in New York — and these are much more niche, with a very occasion-specific purpose behind the designs. It was Bridal Fashion Week, where established brands and newcomers to the market presented fall '16 and spring '17 wedding collections. Because we're talking about a probably-once-in-a-lifetime garment, the market isn't as subject to trends or seasonality as other runways are. But there's still room for the unexpected.A few highlights: Carolina Herrera, a major American designer label that's done substantial (always gorgeous) bridal business for decades, took an easy stroll down the aisle in a sleek bridal pantsuit, while Christian Siriano make a splashy debut in the category with pink ombré . There was plenty of cascading tulle, slinky silk, and romantic lace. But there were just as many unexpected takes on textbook bridal silhouettes — inspiration for traditional and contemporary brands alike. These are the gowns that stopped us in our tracks (and might even make you rediscover and/or have a sudden, unexpected urge to create a Pinterest board). Check out the best looks from Bridal Fashion Week, ahead.