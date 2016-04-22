16 Unexpectedly Gorgeous Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week

If you thought all the Fashion Week fun ended in Paris, think again: A month after the fall '16 shows wrapped up across the pond, another round of catwalks kicked off in New York — and these are much more niche, with a very occasion-specific purpose behind the designs. It was Bridal Fashion Week, where established brands and newcomers to the market presented fall '16 and spring '17 wedding collections. Because we're talking about a probably-once-in-a-lifetime garment, the market isn't as subject to trends or seasonality as other runways are. But there's still room for the unexpected.
A few highlights: Carolina Herrera, a major American designer label that's done substantial (always gorgeous) bridal business for decades, took an easy stroll down the aisle in a sleek bridal pantsuit, while Christian Siriano make a splashy debut in the category with pink ombré. There was plenty of cascading tulle, slinky silk, and romantic lace. But there were just as many unexpected takes on textbook bridal silhouettes — inspiration for traditional and contemporary brands alike. These are the gowns that stopped us in our tracks (and might even make you rediscover and/or have a sudden, unexpected urge to create a Pinterest board). Check out the best looks from Bridal Fashion Week, ahead.
A few highlights: Carolina Herrera, a major American designer label that's done substantial (always gorgeous) bridal business for decades, took an easy stroll down the aisle in a sleek bridal pantsuit, while Christian Siriano make a splashy debut in the category with pink ombré. There was plenty of cascading tulle, slinky silk, and romantic lace. But there were just as many unexpected takes on textbook bridal silhouettes — inspiration for traditional and contemporary brands alike. These are the gowns that stopped us in our tracks (and might even make you rediscover and/or have a sudden, unexpected urge to create a Pinterest board). Check out the best looks from Bridal Fashion Week, ahead.