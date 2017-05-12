The Best Gadgets & Accessories To Gift Every Type Of Mom This Mother's Day

If your mom is like mine, perhaps her annual response to "What would you like for Mother's Day?" falls into one of two camps: "Nothing" or "Just a card."
But how could either be enough for the woman who clothed you, fed you, and probably dealt with your whiny adolescent years too? It's time to get creative. Flowers and chocolates are too "been there, done that," and taking her to brunch feels like more of an accompaniment than a gift in and of itself.
Instead, why not get her something that she'll really use? I'm talking a small, wireless speaker that's perfect for the beach, an iPad carrier that's as practical as it is stylish, or a coffee maker that will lift her spirits (and energy level) the second she wakes up. These are the gifts that will remind her why you're her favorite.
Click through for the best gadgets and accessories for every type of mom. Then, don't forget to make those brunch reservations.