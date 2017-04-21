Editor's Note: This story was originally published days after Prince passed away in April 2016.
Prince made no secret of his disdain for the internet. In particular, the late icon — who died on Thursday at the age of 57 — took issue with the free streaming of his music and bootlegged videos of his performances. "The internet's completely over," he said in 2010. "The internet's like MTV. At one time, MTV was hip and suddenly, it became outdated."
We're glad that the legend who got so much right was wrong in this particular instance — because today, mourners worldwide are scouring the web for inspiration to commemorate the late artist. (Though he appears to have gotten his way somewhat, as evidenced by the relatively sparse number of videos available.)
Prince will be remembered for his electric, outrageous, and colorful live performances. He was a charismatic, sensual, and supremely gifted performer. We found some of the pop star's best live performances for you to enjoy. From an epic 1982 performance in New Jersey to the 2007 rain-soaked Superbowl halftime show, here are 10 of Prince's most fantastic performances of all time.