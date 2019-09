Celebrities React To Prince's Death

The whole world is reeling today as the news of Prince's death spreads. Among the mourners are the artists and entertainers who drew inspiration from the music icon. Celebrities from Demi Lovato and Katy Perry to Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee are taking to Twitter and Instagram to react to the shocking death of the legend, who earlier today was confirmed to have died at his Minnesota home."He's somewhere within every song I've ever written," said Justin Timberlake in an emotional Instagram tribute. Many are expressing utter disbelief at the tragedy. "I can't. I just can not," wrote Shonda Rhimes. Others are commemorating the pop star with his own lyrics. Uzo Aduba tweeted, "It's such a shame our friendship had to end," quoting "Purple Rain." Still more are pledging to reflect on his passing by listening to his music today.Here are some of the most notable celebrity reactions to Prince's death. We will continue to update this post as more tributes are shared on social media.