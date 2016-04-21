Celebrities React To Prince's Death

"He's somewhere within every song I've ever written," said Justin Timberlake in an emotional Instagram tribute. Many are expressing utter disbelief at the tragedy. "I can't. I just can not," wrote Shonda Rhimes. Others are commemorating the pop star with his own lyrics. Uzo Aduba tweeted, "It's such a shame our friendship had to end," quoting "Purple Rain." Still more are pledging to reflect on his passing by listening to his music today.
Here are some of the most notable celebrity reactions to Prince's death. We will continue to update this post as more tributes are shared on social media.
This fucking sucks... Prince on repeat all day. Just like I did with Michael and Whitney 😔— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2016
"Artist" & "Genius" are thrown around carelessly these days. Prince Rogers Nelson was an actual artist & a legit genius. I'm so sad#RIP— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 21, 2016
And just like that...the world lost a lot of magic ✨ Rest in peace Prince! Thanks for giving us so much...— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 21, 2016
It was Raspberry Beret. I was 4 years old. Yes, 4. I remember that I instantly loved it. "Mommy, who is that singing?" Seems weird but it's true. More than a "once in a lifetime" artist... Just a ONCE IN FOREVER ARTIST. I'm still in shock as I write this and I feel this overwhelming grief. But, we should all turn away from that and HONOR this musician that changed all of our lives, our perspectives, our feeling, our whole being. From another planet? Probably. Royalty, for sure. Us worthy..? Laughable. They say don't meet your idols... That they let you down. But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music... It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written. I am sad, but I will smile when I think of every second that I had the fortune of being in his company. We have lost our greatest living musician. But his music will never die. Prince, NOTHING COMPARES... #RIPPrince
Prince, NOTHING COMPARES... #RIPPrince... https://t.co/KAserIRfgD pic.twitter.com/6qyF7VqNtV— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 21, 2016
Prince was a true gentleman, a king among men. He was as sharp and as talented as they come. I'm so glad I was lucky enough to work with him— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) April 21, 2016
Meeting big stars is mostly disappointing in one way or another, but that was not the case w Prince. He was everything I hoped he'd be.— jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) April 21, 2016
"Paint a perfect picture. Bring to life a vision in one's mind. The beautiful ones. Always smash the picture. Always every time." #Prince xo— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) April 21, 2016
Thank you #Prince for all of your inspiration and sharing your incredible talents with the world. You will be incredibly missed. #RIP— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) April 21, 2016
Dang it... Truly hate hearing we lost Prince. Sad day..— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 21, 2016
This is so heartbreaking💔 I had this Prince pic drawn on my wall years ago because his music inspired so many R.I.P😥 pic.twitter.com/60msa6hm3I— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 21, 2016
Wow.. Prince RIP truly one the greats and a huge inspiration for myself and all music lovers worldwide. Sad day. 😞— Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) April 21, 2016
sweet, smooth transitions Prince. thank you for your medicine.— Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) April 21, 2016
I just need you to come over so we can stay in bed listening to Prince albums on my amazing speakers.— roxane gay (@rgay) April 21, 2016
Crushed to hear the news about Prince... What an artist. What an influence. Thank you for the love. And the funk ✨— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 21, 2016
Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music #legend #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/KlEBPPl40U— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) April 21, 2016
"Dearly beloved— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2016
We are gathered here today
2 get through this thing called Life..."
-Prince
There will never be another 💔Purple Rain Prince AVI - YouTube https://t.co/yfP1j1XrJj— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 21, 2016
Prince was brilliant and larger than life. What a sad day.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2016
Can’t even process this. There will never be another. Thank you for everything, Prince Rogers Nelson.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 21, 2016