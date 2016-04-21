Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities React To Prince's Death

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
The whole world is reeling today as the news of Prince's death spreads. Among the mourners are the artists and entertainers who drew inspiration from the music icon. Celebrities from Demi Lovato and Katy Perry to Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee are taking to Twitter and Instagram to react to the shocking death of the legend, who earlier today was confirmed to have died at his Minnesota home.

"He's somewhere within every song I've ever written," said Justin Timberlake in an emotional Instagram tribute. Many are expressing utter disbelief at the tragedy. "I can't. I just can not," wrote Shonda Rhimes. Others are commemorating the pop star with his own lyrics. Uzo Aduba tweeted, "It's such a shame our friendship had to end," quoting "Purple Rain." Still more are pledging to reflect on his passing by listening to his music today.

Here are some of the most notable celebrity reactions to Prince's death. We will continue to update this post as more tributes are shared on social media.
It was Raspberry Beret. I was 4 years old. Yes, 4. I remember that I instantly loved it. "Mommy, who is that singing?" Seems weird but it's true. More than a "once in a lifetime" artist... Just a ONCE IN FOREVER ARTIST. I'm still in shock as I write this and I feel this overwhelming grief. But, we should all turn away from that and HONOR this musician that changed all of our lives, our perspectives, our feeling, our whole being. From another planet? Probably. Royalty, for sure. Us worthy..? Laughable. They say don't meet your idols... That they let you down. But, some of my greatest, funniest (yes, he was hilarious), and most prolific encounters and conversations about music came from the moments that I spent with him. It would be silly to say that he has inspired our music... It's beyond that. He's somewhere within every song I've ever written. I am sad, but I will smile when I think of every second that I had the fortune of being in his company. We have lost our greatest living musician. But his music will never die. Prince, NOTHING COMPARES... #RIPPrince

A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

I will always have this memory with Prince....#RIPPrince #Prince #Legend

A video posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on

