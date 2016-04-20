Last year, I was lucky enough to sit next to Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson at an industry dinner in Los Angeles. Needless to say, I did not keep it together — and I always keep it together. In fact, I superfanned all over them, telling them stories about my own early-20s Broad City-esque moments, secretly hoping they'd inspire a storyline or two. They didn't, but the duo did prove to be just as funny and down-to-earth as you'd expect.



Of course, if you're already a fan of the show, this doesn't surprise you. In three short seasons, Broad City has hilariously pushed the boundaries in every way possible — and beauty is no exception. Between racking up insane cameos (Hillary Clinton, Amy Poehler, Blake Griffin, etc.), the show has also brought humor to beauty topics across the board, from hair removal to bargain haircuts. Naturally, there is no day better than today to take a trip down memory lane.



To celebrate the season 3 finale tonight, we've rounded up a dozen of the duo's best beauty moments. Realistic? Not always. Hilarious? Yaaass, kween! Click through now to get pumped for tonight.

