While many of Green's interviews take place in Iraq and Iran, one memorable discussion occurred with a 13-year-old girl in England who attempted to leave home and join the Islamic State group. The girl was stopped before leaving, but a major question remained: How does a 13-year-old from Birmingham, England, a large city known for its lively arts and food scene, get drawn to a region where women are persecuted and freedoms are heavily restricted?"One thing that stuck in my head was that she thought she was going to the Islamic Disneyland," Green says. "She had seen ISIS trending on social media, engaged with a few people, and was convinced to try to go."What makes social media so powerful? "The sense of community," Green says. "Now that we have online communities, it’s much easier for people to feel like they're a part of something that is much bigger."It is because of this connection that technology is also one of our most powerful counterterrorism tools. Green sees phone apps as one the most viable ways to reach and dissuade possible recruits, since the Middle East is one of the world's largest mobile phone markets "It used to be that one person would create something and everyone had to consume that one thing," she says. "Now, anyone can shoot something, share it, and it can go viral."Finding a way to use that power for good is where the real challenge — and potential — lies."I grew up in a Middle Eastern family where we talked about politics and how it changes lives," Green says. "Addressing geosocial challenges became my passion. Being able to use technology [to do that] feels so hopeful and scaleable."