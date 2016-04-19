Taylor Swift Is The Surprising Star In Apple's Latest Ad

First it was Cookie Monster, then Nick Jonas. Now, Apple's got yet another major name starring in its latest advertisement: Taylor Swift.
With Swift dancing and lip-syncing to one of our favorite '00s jams, Jimmy Eat World's "In The Middle," the commercial is for the streaming service Apple Music. You can watch the full video below.
Getting ready to go out… @AppleMusic @JimmyEatWorldhttps://t.co/vq8LCFOuCO— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2016
Taylor Swift endorsing Apple Music is a little bit surprising. If you recall, when the service launched last summer, Swift penned an open letter to Apple on Tumblr asking the company to pay artists during its initial (free) trial period — and withheld her album 1989 from the platform. Whether Swift's demands were successful or Apple was planning to update its payment terms anyway, we'll never know — but following Swift's letter, Apple updated its music payout policy. (We like to think Swift is an industry-changing hero.) Since then, though, Swift has become a champion of the platform.
In fact, this is actually Swift's second ad for Apple's streaming music service. Earlier this month, she hopped on the treadmill while listening to Drake in another Apple Music spot.
Taylor Swift is a powerful industry player and a cultural icon, so it's super smart that Apple tapped her talent in this series of ads. Can we expect more? We sure hope so.
