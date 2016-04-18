Taylor Swift Geeks Out Over Calvin Harris & Rihanna

Taylor Swift can always be counted on for some exceptional fangirling, especially when it comes to her boyfriend.
As such, the pop star pretty much lost her shit during Calvin Harris' Coachella performance of "We Found Love" with Rihanna on Sunday night. Who wouldn't?
"I'll never forget this moment," Swift gushed as she posted an Instagram video of the performance. Here she is belting out the words and dancing along with pal Lorde. We're just a little bit jealous we weren't there.
She also shared the video on Twitter, adding that the show was "so incredible." You've got to love the enthusiasm.
We feel like all of this is leading up to a Tayvin collaboration. Let's get this "magical relationship" on the radio.
