Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) Fraser have only been in Paris for a short time, and they’re already moving and shaking in some elite circles. In this episode, they go to the French court at Versailles, and Jamie meets with Bonnie Prince Charlie (Andrew Gower) in a brothel. These meetings involve a lot more watching the king try to have a bowel movement and soliciting of dildos than one might expect of French high society in the eighteenth century, but that’s Outlander for you. It's full of teachable moments. Additional hot tip from Jamie to the King Louis XV (Lionel Lingelser, doing some fine constipated acting when we first meet him): “Porridge." This is not to be confused with that hot tip from The Graduate — “Plastics" — of course.Jamie knows from porridge, specifically that it’ll help you “shite,” as Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) so elegantly puts what they’re watching the king overexert himself trying to do. I guess fiber was a concept not yet discovered in 1745 France. Porridge will get those drains unclogged right quick, Louis my dear.The king does know about porridge though. He just won’t lower himself to eat what he calls “such peasant food.” Please remember that these words are being spoken by some trying to poop in front of a room full of onlookers. I’d say they ascribe too much power to monarchs, but given what happens in France in 1789, that much is astoundingly clear.Anyway, it's through his porridge recommendation that Jamie hopes to ingratiate himself with the king. A bold, total Jamie Fraser move if I ever saw one. Jamie isn’t just full of digestive tract knowledge in this episode, though. We learn that he used to be very into dueling — although I’m not sure if the conversation with his past fling, who he and Claire bump into at Versailles, is entirely about dueling. There are many euphemisms, like “I barely scratched my wood," and given that he was a virgin when he married Claire, that may very well be a reference to his wood. We find out Jamie is good at chess, which he’s going to brood over with the Monsieur Joseph Duverney (Marc Duret), King Louis XV's Minister of Finance. Jamie is also super chill when the madam at the brothel busts out the dildos. He declines to purchase one, though.