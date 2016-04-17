Jamie still isn’t chill in the bedroom, however. The ghost of Black Jack Randall looms large over Jamie and Claire’s sex life. The episode opens with Jamie having a dream in which he and Claire are making love, when suddenly, it’s not Claire, but Black Jack, with whom he’s having sex. Jamie takes out a knife and stabs Black Jack to death. He wakes up from his nightmare in sweaty panic and can’t fall back asleep, despite Claire’s assurances that Black Jack is dead. Except, as we learn at the end of this episode, he’s not. That's not going to play well when Jamie finds out in the next episode (or whenever Claire decides it's best to tell him).



Claire visits an apothecary to fetch a sleeping aid for Jamie, but she also tries another tactic. While she’s visiting her new friend Louise de la Tour de Rohan (Claire Sermonne), who is a gosh darn hoot, Louise is having her legs and vulva waxed. She informs Claire it’s “de riguer” in Paris these days. Claire is surprised, but clearly intrigued, because that night, she introduces Jamie to her bare “honeypot” (as he keeps calling it). Jamie is also surprised but intrigued, and the situation starts to turn amorous between them. Unfortunately, it’s again ruined when Jamie has a flashback to his assault.

