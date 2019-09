I'm getting ahead of myself, though. Season 2 doesn't open on Jamie and Claire. It opens on Claire. She's back at the runes at Craigh na Dun looking extremely distraught and disoriented. It's clear that Claire has just traveled forward in time, and it's also quite clear that she knows Jamie is dead. A little later on, we find out that Claire travels forward in time before she learns whether or not Jamie meets his end at the Battle of Culloden , the bloodiest fight during the Jacobite rebellion. Now, she's a woman possessed. The sights and sounds of the 1940s are too loud and garish for her, and all she wants to do is find a record of who died at that battle.