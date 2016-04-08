The Sexiest Show On TV Is Finally Back — But That's Not The Only Reason To Watch

“She’s brave, bold, and smart. She loves fiercely, she fights fiercely, she has sex fiercely...she’s a very passionate woman,” says Caitriona Balfe, the Irish actress who brings Claire to life on Outlander. “The beauty of Claire is she doesn’t see gender, in a way. She sees what’s right and what’s wrong. That’s what she’s interested in and she’s very outspoken about it. She’s not going to adhere to societal norms or what people are supposed to do. She’s going to do what she sees as right, and that’s the most feminist thing you can do: Just do what you want and not conform to what people think you should be or do...It’s forced me to look at my life and where I’m making compromises, and ask if I’m doing enough to give voice to women.”



One of the ways in which Claire demonstrates her zest for life is through her sexuality. “Claire is not apologetic about how sexual she is, nor should she be,” Balfe says. In the very first episode, she and her husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies), visit the ruins of a Scottish castle to which she’ll eventually travel back in time and witness as part of a thriving community. Claire ever-so-sensually prods Frank to perform oral sex on her on a table among the rubble.



Balfe knew how important a role sex plays in Gabaldon’s books, but she had never even filmed a sex scene when she signed onto the role. “I sat down with Ron [Moore, Outlander’s creator and showrunner] because, obviously, that was one of my concerns: ‘How is this going to be? I’m not interested in doing gratuitous sex for no reason.’ Ron was very adamant that any sex scene was going to be there for a purpose, and it was going to tell something about Claire, or it was going to to tell something about the story and move it forward. We’ve stuck to that.”



The result? Some of the steamiest sex scenes you’ll ever see on a TV show — scenes that look intensely pleasurable for both partners. When Heughan says that Claire was “forced into marriage” with his character, she actually did have a choice in the matter. Their characters had such intense chemistry that it just made sense for them to tie the knot, especially given that Claire was having trouble wandering around 1740s Scotland as an unattached Englishwoman who couldn’t explain how she got there. (There’s that disappointing lack of gender equality again. A lone male wandering around in that time might be presumed a highwayman or soldier returning to his regiment. A lone woman is obviously a witch.)



Also, Claire has one extremely surprising leg up on Jamie: He’s a virgin. She isn’t, given that she’s married to Frank back in 1943. “I guess it’s always sort of assumed that men are these sort of experienced lovers, but that’s part of Jamie’s character," Heughan says. "You’re like, how could he be a virgin? He’s a man of his time. He’s young, impulsive, and passionate. But he’s also religious and saved himself for the woman he will eventually love.”