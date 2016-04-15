Anna Kendrick, like you, your best friend, and possibly your mom, wouldn't mind seeing a little more of Zac Efron. The most muscular Disney Channel Original Movie star and your favorite angsty a cappella singer are starring together in the upcoming film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. On April 14, Efron and Kendrick, along with co-star Adam DeVine, presented a preview of the movie at CinemaCon. When an offer of a bigger sneak peak by Efron became the suggestion of "getting naked" from DeVine, Kendrick was quick to jump on board, People reports.
"If anyone is getting naked, it's going to be Zac," she said. Unfortunately (for Kendrick and the assembled crowd), Efron wasn't interested in stripping. He demurred, insisting, "No one is getting naked. No one is getting naked."
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates will be out in theaters on July 8.
