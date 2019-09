This Exhibit Takes A Deep Dive Into The History Of Lingerie

"We scorn corsets and we're horrified by layers of petticoats, but actually, we haven't evolved all that much," says the exhibition's research assistant, Susanna Cordner. "While underwear has really changed since the 18th century, the reasons we wear it haven't changed at all. It's for hygiene, comfort, acts as a barrier, and provides support or creates a silhouette. Now, we just use different methods, different molds, and different materials to express those different functions."Indeed, people were flashing their garters long before they were showing off the waistbands of their Calvin Kleins. And while athleisure shows no signs of slowing down (to wit: Beyoncé's much-hyped Ivy Park range which just came out this week) performance-wear is nothing new, as evidenced by specially made corsets for female cyclists included in the exhibit.So what are we filling our drawers with right now? "There's been a return to logo or gender-neutral underwear, but also to lace," Cordner said. "Whichever camp you fall in, it's about framing the body rather than adorning or sculpting it. There's been a change in bust shape, too, and now we're going for more of a teardrop shape rather than a really propelled bust."Less padding and more natural curves is selling well these days, according to Heather Gramston, buying manager at British department store Selfridges. "Women are wanting a natural shape, almost a '70s look, which lends itself to mesh fabrics," Gramston says. "It's not necessarily completely soft cup, but something that looks and feels natural when worn underneath clothes."Fashion's relationship with underwear is long and enduring. That can take shape as underwear as outerwear (one of the most iconic examples of this trend, Kate Moss' translucent slip dress and black pants ensemble, is on show at the V&A) or ready-to-wear influencing what it is we put on under our clothes.