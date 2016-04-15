

However, that doesn't mean our taste in bras and knickers is as fickle and fast-changing as the things that come and go from our ASOS shopping basket every season.



"Once you've given people all the choice and technology that the underwear market currently controls, you can't have as focused a trend as you can on wider fashion because if a woman finds a bra shape that works for her, she will stick to it. And the same with knickers."



And that's something that Debbie Missing, of London label Bodas – an early pioneer in the world of luxury basics – recognises and has built her business around.



"At Bodas, we always wanted a core collection that was never discontinued. Everyone's been in that situation where you have something that you love and you go to replace it and it's disappeared. And then you spend months trying to track down something similar. Our collection is made up of core shapes in different colours and then we have have little trend or fashion-related collections seasonly.

