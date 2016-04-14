This Pretty Little Liars Star Could Face Up To 5 Years In Jail

Brandon Jones has been charged with assault with a firearm, a felony, TMZ reports. Jones is best known for his role as Andrew Campell on Pretty Little Liars, and he has also appeared on The Fosters and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Jones, according to reports, had an argument with his girlfriend's neighbor on March 24. At some point during the exchange, he allegedly pointed a gun at the neighbor.
Jones' rep released a statement to TMZ — not completely refuting that the incident happened, but insisting on Jones' innocence. The rep explained, "It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones' possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend's private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors."
This isn't the first time Jones has been in trouble with the law. He was charged with a misdemeanor over an incident this past October. If Jones is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five and a half years in prison.
